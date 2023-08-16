Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.16% of Invitation Homes worth $31,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of INVH opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.48%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

