Keybank National Association OH Sells 14,062 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $306.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

