Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,186 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 70,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 882,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $91,863,000 after acquiring an additional 178,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 43,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average is $102.95. The stock has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

