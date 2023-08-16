Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 07/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $152.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.65 and its 200 day moving average is $161.02. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $139.63 and a 1 year high of $189.45.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,569,000 after acquiring an additional 302,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,185,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.58.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

