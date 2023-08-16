Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.16 per share.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $382.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $239.82 and a one year high of $388.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

