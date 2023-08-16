Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Up 8.9% in July

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. 1,067,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,769. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

