KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Sells $370,000,000.00 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,486. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $63.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on KKR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.