KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $121,000.

KIO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 115,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

