Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

In other news, Director Richard Ball purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $29,794.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,660.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,884 shares of company stock valued at $82,614. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

