Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.77

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $9.76. Lands’ End shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 57,502 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lands’ End Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $309.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 454,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Lands’ End by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

