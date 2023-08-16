LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of LCI Industries worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 436.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in LCI Industries by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

LCII stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.51. 20,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.50. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities cut LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

