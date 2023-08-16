Leerink Partnrs Comments on Aura Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Aura Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Aura Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $389.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,362,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,254,000 after acquiring an additional 409,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 541,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 738,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 798,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 414,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

