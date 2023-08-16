Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Sells $122,996.18 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $122,996.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,960,539 shares in the company, valued at $64,006,853.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. 24,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $517.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 161,750.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

