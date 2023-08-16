Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous final dividend of $0.11.
Lendlease Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
About Lendlease Group
