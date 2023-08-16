Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Lendlease Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LLESY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 6,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

