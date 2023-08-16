Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Lendlease Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LLESY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 6,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.
About Lendlease Group
