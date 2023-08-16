Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Director Buys $100,909.20 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) Director Amy Banse purchased 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amy Banse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of Lennar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Amy Banse acquired 165 shares of Lennar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.29 per share, with a total value of $20,012.85.

NYSE:LEN traded down $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $122.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.92. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $133.24.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

