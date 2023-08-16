Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lennox International from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.25.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lennox International

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $366.96. 164,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,613. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $202.97 and a 1-year high of $382.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.42 and a 200-day moving average of $288.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lennox International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth about $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.