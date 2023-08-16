Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 209,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 187,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LGD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.90 target price on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

Liberty Gold Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$103.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

Further Reading

