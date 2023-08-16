LINK 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $343,858.45 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. LINK has a total market cap of $183.41 million and $343,858.45 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for about $25.92 or 0.00089179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 7,075,233 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official website is finschia.network. The official message board for LINK is finschia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

