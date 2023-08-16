Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $610.50

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 610.50 ($7.74) and last traded at GBX 613.50 ($7.78), with a volume of 126613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 622 ($7.89).
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,150 ($14.59) to GBX 1,040 ($13.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,803.28%.
In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol purchased 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 621 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £5,384.07 ($6,829.98). In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 13,810 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.37), for a total value of £102,055.90 ($129,463.28). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol bought 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 621 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £5,384.07 ($6,829.98). 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
