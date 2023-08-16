Liquidia Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Liquidia in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

