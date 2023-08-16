Lisk Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.30 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $108.06 million and $2.30 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000262 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002569 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001688 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000901 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,520,146 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

