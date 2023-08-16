Lisk One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.45 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $110.46 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000260 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002554 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001674 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000913 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,520,146 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

