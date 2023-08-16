Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.37 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $83.94 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 789,562,794 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 789,538,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00301571 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $100.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
