Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 10,800,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.17 and a beta of 1.47. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 654.7% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

