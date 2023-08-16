LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. 323,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.08. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $294,611.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 12,017.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of a data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

