London Stock Exchange Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 35.70 (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.70 ($0.45) per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,168 ($103.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,805.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7,052 ($89.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,818 ($111.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,372.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,057.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,900 ($125.59) to GBX 9,967 ($126.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($116.71) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,436.17 ($119.70).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 25,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,026 ($101.81), for a total transaction of £2,022,070.44 ($2,565,102.68). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 115,838 shares of company stock worth $979,567,607 and have sold 128,237 shares worth $1,067,844,172. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

