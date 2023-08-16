London Stock Exchange Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0997 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

