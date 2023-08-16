London Stock Exchange Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0997 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45.
About London Stock Exchange Group
