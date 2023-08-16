Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Argus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.08.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.15. 1,401,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,926. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.