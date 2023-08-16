LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220,741 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.84% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $511,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 941.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 93,968 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $557,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,772,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,400. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

