LPL Financial LLC Purchases 415,401 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,446,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.72% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $788,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,728,000. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,965. The stock has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

