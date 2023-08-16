LPL Financial LLC Purchases 61,047 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,047 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Home Depot worth $334,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 20,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.59.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $334.63. 1,961,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,219. The company has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

