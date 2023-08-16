LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI) Trading 41.5% Higher

LZG International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) traded up 41.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 88,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 53,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of LZG International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

LZG International, Inc operates as artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company provides a software that uses artificial intelligence to help companies automate enterprise decision cycles to learn, explain, and intervene for better outcomes across various business interactions. It also offers artificial intelligence and machine learning software to automate peer intelligence and decision dynamics.

