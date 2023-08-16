Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of MGY opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

