Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Performance

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. Manitex International has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 1.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 995,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 419,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,176 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 170,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

