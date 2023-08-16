Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCGet Free Report) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 33,494 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 19,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $9,146,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 497,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 104.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

