Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

MARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Compass Point cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 23,036,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,678,410. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 5.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

