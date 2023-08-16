Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 2,135 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $150.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.51. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $159.57. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

