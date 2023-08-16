Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Downgraded by BTIG Research

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 31.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $27,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

