Marygrace Degrazio Sells 9,754 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
News Stock Performance
News stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. 2,990,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,108. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
News Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On News
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of News by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of News by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
