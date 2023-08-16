Marygrace Degrazio Sells 9,754 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

News Stock Performance

News stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. 2,990,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,108. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of News by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of News by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

