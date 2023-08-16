Mask Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $254.25 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00010635 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $254.25 million and $63.78 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

