Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Cut by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.8% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

