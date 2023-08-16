MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 43651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

MAV Beauty Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company worldwide. Its products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair spray and styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

