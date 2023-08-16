Mcashchain (MCASH) Price Hits $0.0574

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Mcashchain token can now be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mcashchain has a market cap of $37.28 million and approximately $9.83 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mcashchain’s genesis date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.05744013 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mcashchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mcashchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mcashchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

