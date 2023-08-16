Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CEO Frank Kavanaugh Buys 12,893 Shares

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh acquired 12,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $257,602.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 13,177 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $262,617.61.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 3.6 %

MDRR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter valued at $75,000.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

