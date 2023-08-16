Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells $83,380.00 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.57. 4,205,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,331. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Medtronic by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.