Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 3,696 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,794 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 932,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $3.75 on Wednesday, hitting $89.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,113,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,487. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

