Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 950 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,610 shares of company stock worth $14,486,088. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $559.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,631. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $562.41 and its 200-day moving average is $498.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

