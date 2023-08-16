Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.38 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.16.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $432.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,196. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.84. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

