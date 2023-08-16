Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $4.84 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.

ADBE stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.87. The stock had a trading volume of 343,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,524. The firm has a market cap of $237.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $552.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

